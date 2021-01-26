Advertisement

Laredo Animal Care Services to conduct annual rabies vaccination program

LACS officers will be executing a hand bating operation on outlying areas of the U.S. Mexico Border.
By Max Fernandez
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo Animal Care Services Department will be working with the Texas Department of State and Health Services to conduct its 12th annual Oral Rabies Vaccination Program.

The program targets wildlife along the U.S. Mexico border and uses an oral rabies vaccine to prevent the reintroduction of wildlife rabies in the surrounding areas.

LACS officers will be executing a hand bating operation on outlying areas of the U.S. Mexico Border.

The public is advised to take precautions if they encounter bait in their area.

The initiative will start on Monday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will last until Jan. 29.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juan Antonio Molina
Former UISD board member succumbs to COVID-19
Dr. Victor Trevino on Digital News Desk
Laredo Health Authority says coronavirus has become more contagious
City Council meeting extends to day two
City Council to discuss possible actions to reduce the spread of COVID-19 during emergnecy meeting
COVID-19 vaccination appointments
COVID-19 vaccine website will accept appointments on Monday
City Hall
City council passes several enforcements during special called meeting

Latest News

Laredo Animal Care Services to conduct annual rabies vaccination program
File image
City crews to install concrete median on Santa Maria Ave.
File photo: UISD Board
UISD board to host emergency meeting
File photo: CBP officers arrest wanted fugitive
Man wanted for sexual assault arrested by CBP