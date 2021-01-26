Laredo Animal Care Services to conduct annual rabies vaccination program

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo Animal Care Services Department will be working with the Texas Department of State and Health Services to conduct its 12th annual Oral Rabies Vaccination Program.

The program targets wildlife along the U.S. Mexico border and uses an oral rabies vaccine to prevent the reintroduction of wildlife rabies in the surrounding areas.

LACS officers will be executing a hand bating operation on outlying areas of the U.S. Mexico Border.

The public is advised to take precautions if they encounter bait in their area.

The initiative will start on Monday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will last until Jan. 29.

