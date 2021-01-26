LISD switches to remote learning temporarily

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local school district announced that they are temporarily switching to remote learning.

In efforts to protect their students and staff, the Laredo Independent School District is changing their instructional schedule to at home learning only beginning on Monday, February 1st through Tuesday, February 16th.

According to district officials, in person instruction will resume on Wednesday, February 17th.

LISD will continue providing breakfast and lunch through their Grab and Go Curbside Meal Service.

Superintendent Doctor Sylvia Rios released the following statement:

“The safety of the Laredo ISD family of students, educators and support staff has always been the driving force of every decision that has been made during the critical challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. We credit the LISD Board of Trustees for taking immediate action to protect the well-being of our District and LISD Family.”

