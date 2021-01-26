Advertisement

Local school districts switch to remote learning

This two week window was decided to help the community flatten the infection rates curve.
File photo
File photo(KGNS)
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s official that both of Laredo’s school districts will be switching to remote learning.

On Tuesday, United ISD voted to have a two week period where students will return to remote or virtual learning.

Similar to Laredo ISD, both school districts will be start the home learning on Monday, February 1st.

However for UISD, in person instruction will resume on Wednesday, February 17th and for LISD that will be Monday, February 15th.

This two week window was decided to help the community flatten the infection rates curve.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juan A. Molina
Former UISD board member succumbs to COVID-19
Dr. Victor Trevino on Digital News Desk
Laredo Health Authority says coronavirus has become more contagious
File photo: UISD Board
UISD board to host emergency meeting
City Hall
City council passes several enforcements during special called meeting
City Council meeting extends to day two
City Council to discuss possible actions to reduce the spread of COVID-19 during emergnecy meeting

Latest News

City Hall
City council sends another petition to Governor Abbott
More vaccines on the way
Meeting with state health officials to ask for more vaccines
Girl scout says thank you
Local girl scout thanks Laredo health authority
Webb County Sheriff's Office
Local authorities searching for missing mother
Giving birth during pandemic
Here’s what you need to know if you’re giving birth during the pandemic