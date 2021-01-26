Local school districts switch to remote learning

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s official that both of Laredo’s school districts will be switching to remote learning.

On Tuesday, United ISD voted to have a two week period where students will return to remote or virtual learning.

Similar to Laredo ISD, both school districts will be start the home learning on Monday, February 1st.

However for UISD, in person instruction will resume on Wednesday, February 17th and for LISD that will be Monday, February 15th.

This two week window was decided to help the community flatten the infection rates curve.

