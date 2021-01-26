Advertisement

Man wanted for sexual assault arrested by CBP

The apprehension happened after agents referred a bus passenger to secondary examination
File photo: CBP officers arrest wanted fugitive
File photo: CBP officers arrest wanted fugitive(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man wanted for sexual assault of a child is caught by federal agents.

The incident happened on Thursday, Jan 21 when officers at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge referred a bus passenger to secondary inspection.

Records revealed that 59-year-old Javier Rodriguez had an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault of a child out of the Texas Ellis County Sheriff’s Office.

The Mexican Citizen was transported to the Webb County Jail pending to await criminal proceedings.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juan Antonio Molina
Former UISD board member succumbs to COVID-19
Dr. Victor Trevino on Digital News Desk
Laredo Health Authority says coronavirus has become more contagious
City Council meeting extends to day two
City Council to discuss possible actions to reduce the spread of COVID-19 during emergnecy meeting
COVID-19 vaccination appointments
COVID-19 vaccine website will accept appointments on Monday
City Hall
City council passes several enforcements during special called meeting

Latest News

Laredo Animal Care Services to conduct annual rabies vaccination program
File photo
Laredo Animal Care Services to conduct annual rabies vaccination program
File image
City crews to install concrete median on Santa Maria Ave.
File photo: UISD Board
UISD board to host emergency meeting