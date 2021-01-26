Man wanted for sexual assault arrested by CBP

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man wanted for sexual assault of a child is caught by federal agents.

The incident happened on Thursday, Jan 21 when officers at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge referred a bus passenger to secondary inspection.

Records revealed that 59-year-old Javier Rodriguez had an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault of a child out of the Texas Ellis County Sheriff’s Office.

The Mexican Citizen was transported to the Webb County Jail pending to await criminal proceedings.

