Mayor Saenz to hold virtual State of the City Address

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz will deliver the State of the City Address to the community virtually this Wednesday.

Every year, the mayor normally holds the State of the City at the local arena, however this year, due to the ongoing pandemic, the presentation will be broadcasted on TV and online.

As our community continues to battle the coronavirus, Mayor Saenz will address all of the initiatives the city has implemented to continue giving service to the community during this pandemic.

Furthermore, projects from each council district will be highlighted as well as plans and goals set for the future.

The 2021 State of the City Address will be broadcasted at 6 p.m. on KGNS/Telemundo and will be streamed on the City of Laredo website and Facebook page.

