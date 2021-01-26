Advertisement

Residents to receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Residents line up at arena parking lot to receive second vaccine dose
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 7:13 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Thousands are set to receive their second dose of the coronavirus vaccine at the Sames Auto Arena.

Those who got their first dose of the vaccine at the beginning of the year during the city’s drive-through event at TAMIU qualify for this drive.

The drive is set to begin on Monday morning.

City officials say staff members from the health department have been contacting individuals to set up appointments.

According to the city, of the 3,500 individuals that were vaccinated at TAMIU, 3,030 people have already got their appointment scheduled.

Officials say they still have about 470 pending appointments.

The vaccines used for this second dose event will be taken from the Laredo Emergency Room’s allocation.

This is only for those individuals who got the first dose at the beginning of the month.

