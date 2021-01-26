Taking back Tuesday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We’re taking it back to the 80s and it looks like it’s all downhill from here.

On Tuesday we will start out cool and fresh in the 50s and see a high of about 80 degrees by afternoon with sunny skies, and a little cloud coverage.

Now on Wednesday, we will drop to the 70s and during the evening hours, we could see temperatures get to 43 degrees.

These cooler conditions won’t last long, on Thursday we are looking at a high of 68 and lows in the 50s.

By Friday we are back to the mid-70s and once again we’ll expect a warm weekend.

Temperatures will hit 83 degrees on Saturday and 79 on Sunday.

It doesn’t look like much is going to change from here on out.

On Monday we are looking at sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-70s.

