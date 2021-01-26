UISD board to host emergency meeting

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The UISD Board of Trustees will hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday to discuss several issues including the possibility of temporarily switching to remote learning.

This comes after LISD made the decision last night to switch to remote learning next month due to the increase in positive COVID-19 cases.

The board will also discuss action to modify the schoolwork calendar, and possible actions to rescind the board’s action to rename Washington Middle School.

That meeting is set to take place on Tuesday at noon on the UISD YouTube channel.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.