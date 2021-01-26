Volunteers arrive to help with COVID-19 vaccine drive

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A dozen medical volunteers arrived just in time for the City of Laredo’s vaccination drive, which starts on Tuesday.

A man and woman from Florida will now call Laredo College’s Fort McIntosh campus home, just for a few days but for a big purpose.

They are two out of a dozen who will spend the next week helping the City of Laredo with its vaccination drive.

Stephen Blackstock is the telehealth and disaster manager for Remote Area Medical, which is a nonprofit that provides free pop-up clinics.

Blackstock will assist with the drive as well.

“Our mission is to alleviate pain and eliminate suffering, and I can’t think of a better way to do that than through helping with a COVID-19 vaccination.”

Laredo College welcomed the first responders free of charge to its historical campus.

The dorms used to be officers’ headquarters during the 1800′s and early 1900′s.

Most recently, it housed students, but the dorms have been vacant since April of last year. The buildings have multiple rooms, bathrooms and a kitchen.

“They’re available so we wanted to be able to take advantage of these facilities to be utilized in this very productive way to help the community,” said Ricardo Solis, LC president.

Ram has partnered with cities in south Texas since 2012 to offer free healthcare services. What’s different now is that they’re assisting with fighting a pandemic.

”The fact that they are coming down and volunteering to provide help and vaccinate the population, we are very, very grateful, and we certainly want to thank them for it,” said Mercurio Martinez.

That vaccination drive is Tuesday at Sames Auto Arena starting at 9 a.m.

It’s only for those people who received their first dose at the city’s drive thru event held at TAMIU earlier this month.

Vaccine recipients should have already received an appointment confirmation email.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.