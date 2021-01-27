Aeromar temporarily grounds flights due to travel requirements

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Centers for Disease Control requires anyone traveling from different countries to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test before entering the U.S.

This applies to people coming in from Mexico from our airport here in the Gateway City; as a result, our local airport has had to make some changes to their latest airline.

In order to be able to come in from a different country, a negative test result is needed but what happens if you test positive while trying to make your way back in from another country?

Our newest airline is trying to answer that question.

Aeromar, the airline that offers direct flights to Mexico is one of many airlines requiring it’s passengers to have a negative test result in order for them to re-enter the country.

Jeffrey Miller, the airport director for the Laredo International Airport says this order came with a drop in travel.

Miller says until the airport receives better guidance, the travel demands won’t be there.

With only four months of operations, starting Saturday, flights via Aeromar are temporarily suspended and before this order came in, Aeromar flights were 30 to 50 percent full.

Miller says there were many questions travelers were asking with concerns regarding the coronavirus.

The airport director says, if you are an American Citizen and you test positive, the airline is not allowed to let you in, so where do you go from there, what do you do?

In the meantime, until a decision is made from both the CDC and the new presidential administration, flights won’t be happening until March 11.

Airport officials say although flights are suspended, tickets can still be purchased until the cut-off time in March.

