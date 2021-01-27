Advertisement

Border Wall construction halted by Biden administration

Officials in the new administration will be tasked with developing a plan for the redirection of funds
File photo: Mexico border wall
File photo: Mexico border wall(NBC)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Under new order from the Biden Administration all border wall contractors must be halted, that’s according to Congressman Henry Cuellar.

As vice-chairman of the appropriations Homeland Security subcommittee, Cuellar says he was informed on Monday that contractors were told that they must wrap up all operations and stop construction on the border wall along the southwest border with Mexico by Jan. 27.

Officials in the new administration will be tasked with developing a plan for the redirection of funds.

The plan must be in place by Apr. 22.

