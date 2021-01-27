Advertisement

CBP officers seize three separate loads of cocaine

The three interceptions have a combined street value of $387,600.
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Federal agents foiled three drug smuggling attempts at two separate ports of entry.

The first incident happened on Jan. 24 when CBP officers at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge referred a 2009 Chevrolet to secondary inspection. When officers searched the vehicle, they found seven packages of cocaine hidden within the vehicle. The drugs weighed 16.97 pounds and had an estimated street value of $130,900.

The very next day, officers at the same bridge referred a 2009 Nissan to secondary inspection. When officers searched the vehicle, they found 4.67 pounds of cocaine valued at 36,040.

And the last seizure happened at the World Trade Bridge when officers referred a 2009 Kenworth tractor to secondary inspection.

Officers found 11 packages containing 28.61 pounds of cocaine.

The narcotics had an estimated street value of $220,660.

