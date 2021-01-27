Advertisement

Chick-fil-A manager called in to help drive-thru back up at COVID-19 vaccine site

By Ray Rivera
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - What do you do when your COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru line is backed up? You seek out the professionals.

That’s what Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie did calling up the expertise of Chick-fil-A manager Jerry Walkowiak.

In a tweet posted on Jan. 22, Haynie posted a video of Walkowiak in action at one of the town’s vaccination drive-thru centers showcasing the manager in action, saying, “When you need help, call the pros.”

The video shows Walkowiak directing cars and asking drivers if they had their paperwork.

The story has received national attention since Haynie tweeted out the video.

“The real message? Get the vaccine out to the people quickly & efficiently. There’s light at the end of the Covid tunnel,” Haynie said.

Copyright 2021 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Captain Erik Segura
Local firefighter passes due to COVID-19
File photo: UISD Board
UISD board to host emergency meeting
Body of a baby found in Los Botines area
Authorities searching for mother of baby who was found dead in Los Botines area
Giving birth during pandemic
Here’s what you need to know if you’re giving birth during the pandemic
City Hall
City council sends another petition to Governor Abbott

Latest News

An aunt and uncle from California took in their five nieces, ages 6 to 15, to prevent them from...
'I just miss my mom': Family mourning after mother of 5 dies from COVID-19
Scott Wilson and his 19 family members - nine other adults and 10 children - were asked to...
20 family members removed from flight after alleged mask violation
American Airlines says the family did not comply with its policy on face coverings, but the...
Family claims unfair removal from American Airlines flight over alleged mask violation
Infusion center & Title 42
Local infusion center helps 330 patients in first two weeks
Spring sports update
UISD and LISD spring sports update