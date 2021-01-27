Advertisement

City council sends another petition to Governor Abbott

Another petition is on it’s way to Governor Greg Abbott’s desk on behalf of the Laredo city council, a move that is potentially illegal.
By Brenda Camacho
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 1:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Another petition is on it’s way to Governor Greg Abbott’s desk on behalf of the Laredo city council, a move that is potentially illegal.

“They can can arrest me, Mr. Benavides, if they want to,” said Doctor Marte Martinez. They can arrest me.”

“Understood, councilman,” said Rene Benavides.

In an act of what some call defiance and others have been waiting for the city to do, one council member is stepping up.

District six councilman Doctor Marte Martinez ignored the legal advice of the city attorney and motioned that a letter be sent to Governor Greg Abbott asking for an increase in vaccines and the ability to enforce stricter restrictions.

“If I get in trouble for protecting the citizens of Laredo then I’m okay with that.”

Vaccines and citywide enforcement weren’t topics on the emergency meeting agenda, therefore making it an illegal decision.

However, with the current state of the pandemic in Laredo, council felt it was a necessary step to take.

”We have an obligation to the constituents to ensure that we do what we can to safeguard their wellbeing and we have to show the governor that we’re working for the people,” said district four councilman Alberto Torres, Jr.

During the meeting several local physicians publicly pleaded that action be taken immediately.

”I know that the governor hasn’t given us the authority for quarantine, but quarantine is where it’s at, and we have to send another letter requesting that it’s time to shut our city down,” said Doctor Ricardo Cigarroa.

”When these ordinances and mandates affect adversely our community and increases our mortality maybe it’s time to reconsider breaking those rules it is the action, in my opinion, that counts,” said Doctor Arturo Garza-Gongora.

What council did legally pass was having 75% of city staff work from home, require every person inside a public building to wear double masks, allocate funding to help the local food banks and shelters, and to pass a resolution calling on every local government entity or business to follow the city’s lead.

Mayor pro-temp and district one councilman Rudy Gonzalez did ask that council reconvene next week to discuss a citywide shutdown.

