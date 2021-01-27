Advertisement

City vaccine portal system to open for healthcare workers

Roughly 300 slots will be available for local frontline workers
File photo: City of Laredo COVID-19 vaccines
File photo: City of Laredo COVID-19 vaccines(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 6:05 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Hundreds of healthcare professionals will have a chance to schedule an appointment with the city to receive their coronavirus vaccine.

Starting on Wednesday at 8 a.m., the City of Laredo will open its COVID-19 Vaccine Portal System via VaccinateLaredo.Com.

Roughly 300 slots will be available and keep in mind this is only for healthcare professionals.

For more information, you can call 956-795-4920.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Captain Erik Segura
Local firefighter passes due to COVID-19
File photo: UISD Board
UISD board to host emergency meeting
Body of a baby found in Los Botines area
Authorities searching for mother of baby who was found dead in Los Botines area
Giving birth during pandemic
Here’s what you need to know if you’re giving birth during the pandemic
File photo
Local school districts switch to remote learning

Latest News

George Washington Middle School
UISD rescinds decision to rename Washington Middle School
WBCA launches social media contests
File photo: WBCA festivities
WBCA launches social media contests
Agents seize three separate loads of cocaine
CBP officers seize three separate loads of cocaine
File photo: Mexico border wall
Border Wall construction halted by Biden administration