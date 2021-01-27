City vaccine portal system to open for healthcare workers
Roughly 300 slots will be available for local frontline workers
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 6:05 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Hundreds of healthcare professionals will have a chance to schedule an appointment with the city to receive their coronavirus vaccine.
Starting on Wednesday at 8 a.m., the City of Laredo will open its COVID-19 Vaccine Portal System via VaccinateLaredo.Com.
Roughly 300 slots will be available and keep in mind this is only for healthcare professionals.
For more information, you can call 956-795-4920.
