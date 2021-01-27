Advertisement

Laredo expected to receive 5,000 first-dose vaccines

This comes after a meeting was held with state officials to discuss the need for more vaccines in our area.
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - City officials share what changed in order for the number of allocated vaccines to increase.

A spike in vaccine allocation is set to be seen next week.

This comes after city officials say they spoke with the associate commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services.

“We were told 5,000 vaccines will be shipped to Laredo Health Department for week #8 allocation next week.”

A noticeable difference allocated since previous weeks with the city only receiving a little over one thousand.

The Laredo health authority Doctor Victor Trevino says the metric being used to allocate vaccine supply had been hindering Laredo.

“The metric being used were taking into consideration health provider, health professionals. That metric was being used so because we are medically under served the allocation of vaccines were probably less for that reason.”

The Laredo health director Richard Chamberlain says a plan is already set on how these 5,000 first doses will be administered.

“This will open phase 3 of the operation by using a 25 point dispensing, or as we call them pods across the City of Laredo and including into the county to provide COVID-19 vaccines.”

Besides the 5,000 doses being sent to the Health Department next week, state officials tell KGNS a smaller provider in Webb County will receive an additional 200 doses. They didn’t mention who.

City official say they are hopeful the allocation continues to increase each week.

“As the numbers come to us, as they are provided, we have a plan to vaccinate 100 people, we have plan for 1,000 people, we have a plan to vaccinate 10,000 people,” said Eads.

Chamberlain says their efforts to vaccinate 65 and over continue.

He adds they are working to set up more staff to answer the vaccine appointment phone line.

