LISD students selected as All-Region Band Members

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A group of students at Lamar Middle School have earned the prestigious honor of being named a member of the All-Region Band West Zone.

A total of 36 students were chosen for this impressive honor during the All-region band west zone competition which includes all 15 Laredo area middle schools.

The school band director, San Juanita Rodriguez says these students are a true testament to hard work and dedication, and the school is extremely proud of them.

Lamar Middle has had the highest number of students earn the All-Region Band designation in Laredo.

Congratulations to all these students!

