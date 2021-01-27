Advertisement

LISD students selected as All-Region Band Members

A total of 36 students were chosen for this impressive honor during the All-region band west zone competition
Lamar Middle School Band selected as All-Region Band Members
Lamar Middle School Band selected as All-Region Band Members(LISD)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 9:38 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A group of students at Lamar Middle School have earned the prestigious honor of being named a member of the All-Region Band West Zone.

A total of 36 students were chosen for this impressive honor during the All-region band west zone competition which includes all 15 Laredo area middle schools.

The school band director, San Juanita Rodriguez says these students are a true testament to hard work and dedication, and the school is extremely proud of them.

Lamar Middle has had the highest number of students earn the All-Region Band designation in Laredo.

Congratulations to all these students!

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Captain Erik Segura
Local firefighter passes due to COVID-19
File photo: UISD Board
UISD board to host emergency meeting
Body of a baby found in Los Botines area
Authorities searching for mother of baby who was found dead in Los Botines area
Giving birth during pandemic
Here’s what you need to know if you’re giving birth during the pandemic
File photo
Local school districts switch to remote learning

Latest News

George Washington Middle School
UISD rescinds decision to rename Washington Middle School
WBCA launches social media contests
File photo: WBCA festivities
WBCA launches social media contests
Agents seize three separate loads of cocaine
CBP officers seize three separate loads of cocaine
File photo: Mexico border wall
Border Wall construction halted by Biden administration