Local authorities searching for missing mother

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for your help in finding the mother of a lifeless baby, left abandoned along the side of the road.

The child’s body was found in the Los Botines subdivision on Sunday afternoon.

The identity of the newborn is still being investigated but officials say the child’s birth may have been medically unsupervised and that the mother’s health may be in danger.

Investigators are looking to find anyone who had previously been pregnant but is no longer showing signs and is without a child.

They say tracking down the mother is vital in putting together the events that led up to the discovery of the baby’s body.

