Local firefighter passes due to COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department is confirming the passing of one of their own a firefighter who served the department over the last 25 years.

Forty-five year old Captain Erik Segura died after fighting COVID-19.

He had been receiving treatment at a San Antonio hospital.

During the pandemic, Captain Segura had been assigned to the EMS division at Fire Station 5.

Fire Chief Guillermo Heard released the following statement saying:

“On behalf of the men and women of the Laredo Fire Department, I extend my deepest condolences to the segura family. He will be greatly missed by his fellow brothers and sisters. I ask that we keep him in our thoughts and prayers, that we honor him for all the contributions he made in attempting to stop the spread of this virus.”

