Advertisement

Local firefighter passes due to COVID-19

The Laredo Fire Department is confirming the passing of Captain Erik Segura who served the department over the last 25 years.
Captain Erik Segura
Captain Erik Segura(KGNS)
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department is confirming the passing of one of their own a firefighter who served the department over the last 25 years.

Forty-five year old Captain Erik Segura died after fighting COVID-19.

He had been receiving treatment at a San Antonio hospital.

During the pandemic, Captain Segura had been assigned to the EMS division at Fire Station 5.

Fire Chief Guillermo Heard released the following statement saying:

“On behalf of the men and women of the Laredo Fire Department, I extend my deepest condolences to the segura family. He will be greatly missed by his fellow brothers and sisters. I ask that we keep him in our thoughts and prayers, that we honor him for all the contributions he made in attempting to stop the spread of this virus.”

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juan A. Molina
Former UISD board member succumbs to COVID-19
Dr. Victor Trevino on Digital News Desk
Laredo Health Authority says coronavirus has become more contagious
File photo: UISD Board
UISD board to host emergency meeting
City Hall
City council passes several enforcements during special called meeting
City Council meeting extends to day two
City Council to discuss possible actions to reduce the spread of COVID-19 during emergnecy meeting

Latest News

City Hall
City council sends another petition to Governor Abbott
More vaccines on the way
Meeting with state health officials to ask for more vaccines
Girl scout says thank you
Local girl scout thanks Laredo health authority
Webb County Sheriff's Office
Local authorities searching for missing mother
Giving birth during pandemic
Here’s what you need to know if you’re giving birth during the pandemic