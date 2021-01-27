Local girl scout thanks Laredo health authority
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 11:18 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local girl scout said thank you to the Laredo health authority in the way only a girl scout can: with a box of cookies!
Ava Bree Ochoa presented Doctor Victor Trevino with a shipment and a letter, saying she appreciates the service he does for the community in keeping people safe in these trying times, calling him a hero.
She pledged to wear her mask, stay home, and stay safe.
The doctor responded with a comment of his, saying, “In a pandemic where all you hear is bad news, it is heartfelt when someone touches you with kindness and humanity.”
