Local girl scout thanks Laredo health authority

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local girl scout said thank you to the Laredo health authority in the way only a girl scout can: with a box of cookies!

Ava Bree Ochoa presented Doctor Victor Trevino with a shipment and a letter, saying she appreciates the service he does for the community in keeping people safe in these trying times, calling him a hero.

She pledged to wear her mask, stay home, and stay safe.

The doctor responded with a comment of his, saying, “In a pandemic where all you hear is bad news, it is heartfelt when someone touches you with kindness and humanity.”

