Advertisement

Local girl scout thanks Laredo health authority

Ava Bree Ochoa presented Doctor Trevino with a shipment of cookies and a letter, saying she appreciates the service he does for the community in keeping people safe in these trying times.
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 11:18 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local girl scout said thank you to the Laredo health authority in the way only a girl scout can: with a box of cookies!

Ava Bree Ochoa presented Doctor Victor Trevino with a shipment and a letter, saying she appreciates the service he does for the community in keeping people safe in these trying times, calling him a hero.

She pledged to wear her mask, stay home, and stay safe.

The doctor responded with a comment of his, saying, “In a pandemic where all you hear is bad news, it is heartfelt when someone touches you with kindness and humanity.”

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juan A. Molina
Former UISD board member succumbs to COVID-19
Dr. Victor Trevino on Digital News Desk
Laredo Health Authority says coronavirus has become more contagious
File photo: UISD Board
UISD board to host emergency meeting
City Hall
City council passes several enforcements during special called meeting
City Council meeting extends to day two
City Council to discuss possible actions to reduce the spread of COVID-19 during emergnecy meeting

Latest News

City Hall
City council sends another petition to Governor Abbott
More vaccines on the way
Meeting with state health officials to ask for more vaccines
Webb County Sheriff's Office
Local authorities searching for missing mother
Giving birth during pandemic
Here’s what you need to know if you’re giving birth during the pandemic