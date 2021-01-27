Advertisement

Local health experts recommend double masking

Experts add double masking is ideal for so called “high risk” situations like traveling, going to the grocery store, or gathering with others.
By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A push to double mask comes as variants of the novel coronavirus appearing to be more contagious seem to be emerging from the U.K., South Africa, Brazil, and California.

For several months health experts have been saying face masks are a safeguard against the virus, but as highly contagious variants of the novel coronavirus emerge, many experts recommend to upgrade.

“Individuals should upgrade their mask choice by double up their cloth masks or by adding a surgical mask under their cloth masks,” said Doctor Victor Trevino.

N-95 masks are the golden standard but are often hard to find- your next option is to double mask.

Experts say wearing two masks helps improve the filtration ability of the mask in both directions and so it helps protect you better and it helps protect others.

“We know the better masks are the cotton ones, they tend to filter more than the ones that are not, like the Gaitor mask which are thin.”

Basically, if you don’t have an N-95 mask, the more layers the better.

Doctor Trevino agrees with the practice of double masking.

Researchers at Virginia Tech found layering two cloth masks will up the efficacy from 50% to 75%, and wearing a three-layer mask can block up to 90% of particles, providing near N-95 protection.

Although there is an investigation about the variant here in our city, it’s better to take precaution because Doctor Trevino says it’s clear the new variants are much easier to transmit.

Trevino says if you’re going to double mask, you want to make sure the medical grade covering is your base layer, then have a form-fitting cloth mask on top to ensure you have a snug fit around your nose and mouth.

Experts add double masking is ideal for so called “high risk” situations like traveling, going to the grocery store, or gathering with others.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juan A. Molina
Former UISD board member succumbs to COVID-19
Dr. Victor Trevino on Digital News Desk
Laredo Health Authority says coronavirus has become more contagious
File photo: UISD Board
UISD board to host emergency meeting
City Hall
City council passes several enforcements during special called meeting
City Council meeting extends to day two
City Council to discuss possible actions to reduce the spread of COVID-19 during emergnecy meeting

Latest News

City Hall
City council sends another petition to Governor Abbott
More vaccines on the way
Meeting with state health officials to ask for more vaccines
Girl scout says thank you
Local girl scout thanks Laredo health authority
Webb County Sheriff's Office
Local authorities searching for missing mother
Giving birth during pandemic
Here’s what you need to know if you’re giving birth during the pandemic