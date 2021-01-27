Local health experts recommend double masking

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A push to double mask comes as variants of the novel coronavirus appearing to be more contagious seem to be emerging from the U.K., South Africa, Brazil, and California.

For several months health experts have been saying face masks are a safeguard against the virus, but as highly contagious variants of the novel coronavirus emerge, many experts recommend to upgrade.

“Individuals should upgrade their mask choice by double up their cloth masks or by adding a surgical mask under their cloth masks,” said Doctor Victor Trevino.

N-95 masks are the golden standard but are often hard to find- your next option is to double mask.

Experts say wearing two masks helps improve the filtration ability of the mask in both directions and so it helps protect you better and it helps protect others.

“We know the better masks are the cotton ones, they tend to filter more than the ones that are not, like the Gaitor mask which are thin.”

Basically, if you don’t have an N-95 mask, the more layers the better.

Doctor Trevino agrees with the practice of double masking.

Researchers at Virginia Tech found layering two cloth masks will up the efficacy from 50% to 75%, and wearing a three-layer mask can block up to 90% of particles, providing near N-95 protection.

Although there is an investigation about the variant here in our city, it’s better to take precaution because Doctor Trevino says it’s clear the new variants are much easier to transmit.

Trevino says if you’re going to double mask, you want to make sure the medical grade covering is your base layer, then have a form-fitting cloth mask on top to ensure you have a snug fit around your nose and mouth.

Experts add double masking is ideal for so called “high risk” situations like traveling, going to the grocery store, or gathering with others.

