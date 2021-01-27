Advertisement

Meeting with state health officials to ask for more vaccines

More vaccines are coming our way, the Laredo health authority Doctor Victor Trevino confirmed with KGNS.
More vaccines on the way
More vaccines on the way(KGNS)
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 11:55 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - More vaccines are coming our way, the Laredo health authority Doctor Victor Trevino confirmed with KGNS.

A meeting was held with state health officials to ask for additional vaccines.

A statement by Doctor Trevino says in part:

“Laredo is currently a hotspot in the country, and it was re-emphasized that we are a medically under-served community, with a large vulnerable population with one or more comorbidities. Additionally, because Laredo is the largest inland port on the Mexican border, the high amount of trade also exposes us to a large amount of international activity that further puts us at risk to COVID-19 and its variants. The meeting was a first step, but successful in obtaining an additional vaccine allocation, in addition to the weekly city allocation.”

City officials will reveal how many vaccines will be coming our way during Wednesday’s media briefing, of course KGNS News will bring you the very latest.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juan A. Molina
Former UISD board member succumbs to COVID-19
Dr. Victor Trevino on Digital News Desk
Laredo Health Authority says coronavirus has become more contagious
File photo: UISD Board
UISD board to host emergency meeting
City Hall
City council passes several enforcements during special called meeting
City Council meeting extends to day two
City Council to discuss possible actions to reduce the spread of COVID-19 during emergnecy meeting

Latest News

City Hall
City council sends another petition to Governor Abbott
Girl scout says thank you
Local girl scout thanks Laredo health authority
Webb County Sheriff's Office
Local authorities searching for missing mother
Giving birth during pandemic
Here’s what you need to know if you’re giving birth during the pandemic