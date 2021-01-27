Meeting with state health officials to ask for more vaccines

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - More vaccines are coming our way, the Laredo health authority Doctor Victor Trevino confirmed with KGNS.

A meeting was held with state health officials to ask for additional vaccines.

A statement by Doctor Trevino says in part:

“Laredo is currently a hotspot in the country, and it was re-emphasized that we are a medically under-served community, with a large vulnerable population with one or more comorbidities. Additionally, because Laredo is the largest inland port on the Mexican border, the high amount of trade also exposes us to a large amount of international activity that further puts us at risk to COVID-19 and its variants. The meeting was a first step, but successful in obtaining an additional vaccine allocation, in addition to the weekly city allocation.”

City officials will reveal how many vaccines will be coming our way during Wednesday’s media briefing, of course KGNS News will bring you the very latest.

