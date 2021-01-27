Solid Waste Department to collect bulky trash in District 3

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City’s Solid Waste Department will be out and about collecting bulky trash for residents who live in District Three.

On Wednesday morning, the solid waste department will be collecting unwanted items at 7 a.m.

Acceptable items include furniture, carpets, swing sets, plastic swimming pools, and other household appliances.

For more information on waste and recycling services in your neighborhood, you can call 311 or 796-1098.

