State of the City address to air on KGNS News

Both KGNS and Telemundo will be streaming the broadcast live on Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in both English and Spanish.
City Hall
City Hall(KGNS)
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - You can watch the State of the City address on KGNS News on Wednesday.

Mayor Pete Saenz will provide information on the city’s accomplishments, its financial condition, and his vision for the future.

Also, projects from each council district will be highlighted as well as plans and goals set for the future within all of the city’s departments.

