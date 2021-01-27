UISD rescinds decision to rename Washington Middle School

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The renaming of a local middle school will not be taking place after all.

During Tuesday’s UISD board meeting, members discussed resinding the board’s action to rename Washington Middle School after Vietnam Veteran Juan Roberto Ramirez.

However, at Mr. Ramirez’s request, the board decided unanimously not to move forward with the changes.

Mr. Ramirez says he is extremely thankful for the gesture brought forth by the board.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.