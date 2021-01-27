Advertisement

UISD rescinds decision to rename Washington Middle School

George Washington Middle School
George Washington Middle School(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The renaming of a local middle school will not be taking place after all.

During Tuesday’s UISD board meeting, members discussed resinding the board’s action to rename Washington Middle School after Vietnam Veteran Juan Roberto Ramirez.

However, at Mr. Ramirez’s request, the board decided unanimously not to move forward with the changes.

Mr. Ramirez says he is extremely thankful for the gesture brought forth by the board.

