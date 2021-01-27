WBCA launches social media contests

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Traditionally during this time of the year we would be preparing to kick of the Washington’s Birthday Celebrations; however, this year things are being re-imagined as we deal with the new norm.

This year, the Washington’s Birthday Celebration Association is celebrating the season with a contest targeting those 14 and over.

It’s the first of many virtual events and social media contests planned for the 2021 year.

It’s a WBCA t-shirt art contest with the theme being “The Spirit of the WBCA.”

Participants can take inspiration for their artwork by capturing one or several of their fondest WBCA memories and transforming them into a t-shirt.

Judges are hoping artists will highlight key elements of the celebrations that make it unique, in an edgy and updated way.

The winner of the art contest will have their winning design featured during the upcoming 124th Washington’s Birthday Celebration and win a cash prize.

You have until Friday, April 23rd to submit your artwork.

The winner of the contest will be recognized as the official commemorative t-shirt artist of the 124th Washington’s Birthday Celebration.

The artwork must be original with a maximum size of 9 x 11 inches and be submitted to WBCA via email or turned in through the door mail slot of the WBCA office, located at 1810 Hillside Road.

You can also get more information by visiting the WBCA website.

The Washington’s Birthday Celebration, founded in 1898, is the largest celebration of its kind in the United States.

Typically, the WBCA attracts nearly 500,000 residents and visitors with yearly contributions to the local economy estimated at 14 million dollars.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.