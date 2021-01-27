Advertisement

Windy Wednesday morning

Cool and breezy morning
Nice and breezy morning
Nice and breezy morning(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 4:42 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s the middle of the week and it looks like we are going to be caught in between winter and spring as we prepare for cooler conditions.

On Wednesday winds will start off strong, putting us at 54 degrees and then 70 degrees for our high.

Things will drop overnight into the 40s and we’ll see a high of about 68 degrees on Thursday morning and lows in the 50s.

On Friday, temperatures will get back to the 70s but we’ll still see a breezy Friday night.

As we head into the weekend, things will warm up once again into the 80s.

We are expecting a high of 82 degrees on Saturday and 78 on Sunday.

As we start the first day of the season of love, temperatures will remain breezy in the 70s.

So we just have one more month of winter and it doesn’t seem like we are going to see much a difference from here on out.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

