Agents shut down multiple stash houses

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents and law enforcement found over five dozen individuals living in stash homes in south Laredo earlier this week.

The discovery was made on Jan. 26 when agents worked together with Webb County Constables Precinct three and Laredo Police to shutdown three suspected stash houses.

The search led to the discovery of 64 undocumented immigrants who were from Mexico, Guatemala, and El Salvador.

Also apprehended was a U.S. Citizen who was suspected of being the caretaker at one of the homes.

