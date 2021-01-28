Advertisement

Agents shut down multiple stash houses

An investigation into multiple stash houses leads to the discovery of 64 undocumented immigrants
Agents shut down multiple stash houses
Agents shut down multiple stash houses(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents and law enforcement found over five dozen individuals living in stash homes in south Laredo earlier this week.

The discovery was made on Jan. 26 when agents worked together with Webb County Constables Precinct three and Laredo Police to shutdown three suspected stash houses.

The search led to the discovery of 64 undocumented immigrants who were from Mexico, Guatemala, and El Salvador.

Also apprehended was a U.S. Citizen who was suspected of being the caretaker at one of the homes.

