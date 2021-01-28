Advertisement

Caught on camera: Bull on the run on Laredo road

A bull was caught wandering Loop 20 and the McPherson exit, heading eastbound at around midnight
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Well it was a good old run of the bulls on a Laredo highway Wednesday morning!

Viewer video shows a bull wandering on Loop 20 and the McPherson exit, heading eastbound at around midnight.

According to a witness, one police officer responded to the scene to try to help the bull find his way home.

Fortunately, he didn’t charge at anyone, and hopefully, he was reunited with his owner.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff's Department continues search
Search for mother of abandoned baby continues
Body of a baby found in Los Botines area
Authorities searching for mother of baby who was found dead in Los Botines area
City Hall
City council sends another petition to Governor Abbott
Captain Erik Segura honored
Local hero lost to COVID-19 returns home

Latest News

Volunteers at Sames Auto Arena treated
Volunteers working at COVID testing drive-thru receive donations
Restaurants violating guidelines
Police reinforcing restaurant guidelines
Washington Middle School will keep its name
George Washington Middle School
Washington Middle School will keep its name
File photo: City of Laredo COVID-19 vaccines
City receives 5,000 COVID-19 vaccines