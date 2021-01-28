Caught on camera: Bull on the run on Laredo road

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Well it was a good old run of the bulls on a Laredo highway Wednesday morning!

Viewer video shows a bull wandering on Loop 20 and the McPherson exit, heading eastbound at around midnight.

According to a witness, one police officer responded to the scene to try to help the bull find his way home.

Fortunately, he didn’t charge at anyone, and hopefully, he was reunited with his owner.

