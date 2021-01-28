City receives 5,000 COVID-19 vaccines

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo Health Department has received another shipment of vaccines.

The health department received an additional 5,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for its eighth week of allocation, which will be from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6.

Through this shipment, the Health Department will be able to launch Phase III of its vaccination distribution plan which will open a broader vaccine administration network within the community.

In partnership with local school districts, the City of Laredo will offer 25 COVID-19 Vaccine Points of Dispensing across the city and Webb County.

The points of dispensing are selected for single-day operation that will provide 5,000 first-time doses inoculations.

The vaccine plan will involve, single-day operation, 25 sites for vaccine distribution will consist of 180 doses per site, a four-hour operation from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. which will equal roughly 45 vaccines an hour.

Vaccines will also be picked up by a school designee on the day of vaccine administrations from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and will be stored in a cooler for proper storage and handling.

Staff members at each location will handle crowd control, registration, vaccinators, greeters and security.

The health department will disclose its 25 location sites soon. The city will also continue to focus on prioritizing those who fall under the Phase 1A and 1B category for the vaccine administration.

The Emergency Operation Center continues to coordinate staff to take calls from those who do not have access to the internet or know how to use the scheduling portal.

This comes after city and county leaders met with the associate Commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services to request more vaccines.

For more information, you can call 956-795-4920.

