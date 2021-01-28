Eighth graders of the month honored in drive-thru parade

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Congratulations to all of the outstanding 8th graders of the month!

On Wednesday, KGNS TV, Telemundo Laredo, and the Laredo Police Department hosted the fourth 8th grader of the month of this school year.

It started in a virtual setting, where health director Richard Chamberlain was the guest speaker, then it was followed by a drive-in parade at Harmony Science Academy where students and their families picked up their special treats and awards.

On behalf of your good neighbor station KGNS, the Laredo Police Department and sponsor Wawi Tijerina Attorney at Law, congratulations to all the wonderful students who are honored this month.

