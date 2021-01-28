Local hero lost to COVID-19 returns home

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local firefighter and hero is home after losing his fight with COVID-19.

His fellow first responders were on hand as a hearse carrying 45-year-old Erik Segura passed under old glory.

It made the trip from a funeral home in San Antonio. He had been hospitalized there after having come down with the coronavirus.

Local officials were also present, speaking about the tragedy of losing a local hero.

”Unfortunately, having to bury one of our own family member, community member, Captain Segura fought for us, all of us on the frontline for the Laredo firefighters, for our community,” said Robert Eads. “A family man, we’re gonna miss him. We’re gonna honor him, and we’re gonna keep up the fight in his memory, and we pray with his family as they go through this ordeal, we go through it with them. We ask that everyone please, stay safe. Please, consider your actions so that we don’t have more loss of life.”

Segura was greeted back home with a wall of honor outside the Central Administration Fire Building.

Every county fire department from Bexar County to Laredo had a unit to honor Segura along the highway.

