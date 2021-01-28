Hazy shade of winter

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We are starting off our Thursday with cool conditions in the 40s.

Forties might not be that cold for some but it’s the coldest we are going to see for some time, but no worries we will warm up to a high of 66 degrees today.

As far as severe winter conditions, we aren’t going to see that at all!

On Friday, we are looking to bounce back to 72 degrees and on Saturday we are back to the 80s.

Then on Sunday, we will cool off just a bit into the low 80s.

As we close the month of January and start the season of love, things will stay warm and sunny in the 70s and we could even see a high of about 84 degrees by Wednesday.

As we inch closer to the end of the winter season, the odds of seeing any severe cold weather changes become less likely.

We could see a possible cold front in February but judging by the way things have been going, those odds are very unlikely.

