Laredo College lends helping hand to city

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local college lending a helping hand to the City of Laredo to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Laredo College announced it will be collaborating with the city by providing 30 laptops that will be used to process vaccination services all over the community.

LC executives were on hand to deliver the devices to the city including those from the information services and telecommunications department.

The institution has also collaborated with local vaccination efforts by housing medical volunteers who have traveled to Laredo to assist with vaccination drives.

