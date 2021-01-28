Advertisement

Local business headed to court for allegedly violating COVID-19 guidelines

The businesses that were allegedly in violation of the city’s order were Blue Moon, Social Bar and Grill, Club Vibe, and La Patrona Disco Bar.
File photo: Downtown bar
File photo: Downtown bar(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 6:04 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -One of the businesses that received a temporary restraining order will have their day in court.

A hearing will take place on Thursday at the 341st District Court with one of the four local bars that were issued a temporary restraining order last week.

Those businesses include Blue Moon, Social Bar and Grill, Club Vibe, and La Patrona Disco Bar.

The judge presiding in the case is the honorable Judge Beckie Palomo.

You can watch the hearing on the district court YouTube channel.

