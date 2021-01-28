Local infusion center helps 330 patients in first two weeks

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The local infusion center and federal health regulations were a few of the topics during Wednesday’s media briefing.

The local infusion center at the Haynes Rec Center is helping more COVID patients than the Valley, and the Laredo sector Border Patrol chief patrol agent is reminding the mayor of the importance of Title 42.

According to Laredo Fire Chief Guillermo Heard, over 330 infusions have taken place in the last 14 days.

Heard says local providers are satisfied with the process and have been referring patients.

Additionally, the city will be doubling up infusions from 30 per day to 60 per day.

Mayor Pete Saenz spoke on a meeting he had with the Laredo sector Border Patrol Chief Matthew Hudak who reminded him of the importance of Title 42, which is a federal health mandate that allows agents to send back anyone crossing into the country due to the COVID pandemic.

The mayor was told that if Title 42 were to disappear, then Laredo will be overwhelmed with additional patients.

He adds that since October 1st, over 32,000 arrests have been made by Border Patrol.

Chief Heard did mention they are talking with federal and community partners about the possible caravans that could form outside of Mexico and are preparing a COVID plan.

City officials and health experts will be meeting again Friday for another update on the current state of the pandemic.

