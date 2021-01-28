Man accused of murdering his wife out on bond

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The man accused in connection to the death of his wife is out on bond.

According to the Webb County Jail records, Joel Pellot, 42, was released on Wednesday; however, an additional charge was issued by the Webb County Sheriff’s Office & the United States Marshals of tampering with evidence with intent to impair.

The warrant was issued at the 406th District Court.

This comes just 12 days after Pellot was arrested for the murder of his spouse, 31-year-old Maria Eugenia Munoz which happened back in September of 2020.

KGNS recently interviewed Munoz’s family and they stated that Maria had gotten into a fight with Pellot and had reached out to an attorney the day before her death.

