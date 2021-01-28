Advertisement

New payment depository added to City Hall

A new addition to City Hall will allow you to make payments whenever you need to.
City Hall
City Hall(KGNS)
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A new addition to City Hall will allow you to make payments whenever you need to.

One of the reasons why a new depository is being added is to avoid interactions between employees and the public during a pandemic.

City Manager Robert Eads says this move serves as a safety precaution but it also lends itself to the public’s benefit.

”You can come you can pay your water, your taxes, 24 hours a day at your leisure, you don’t have to have City Hall open to go ahead and make that payment. So we see it as another benefit, just an added service that we can provide to our community, but especially now with pandemic, especially when we are all thinking about our health.”

The depository is located right outside City Hall doors.

Eads also reminds the public that payments can be made online, as well.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Captain Erik Segura
Local firefighter passes due to COVID-19
File photo: UISD Board
UISD board to host emergency meeting
Body of a baby found in Los Botines area
Authorities searching for mother of baby who was found dead in Los Botines area
Giving birth during pandemic
Here’s what you need to know if you’re giving birth during the pandemic
City Hall
City council sends another petition to Governor Abbott

Latest News

Infusion center & Title 42
Local infusion center helps 330 patients in first two weeks
Spring sports update
UISD and LISD spring sports update
Captain Erik Segura honored
Local hero lost to COVID-19 returns home
Mayor Pete Saenz at the State of the City address
State of the City address: Laredo’s year in review
8th Graders of the Month
Eighth graders of the month honored in drive-thru parade