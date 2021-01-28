New payment depository added to City Hall

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A new addition to City Hall will allow you to make payments whenever you need to.

One of the reasons why a new depository is being added is to avoid interactions between employees and the public during a pandemic.

City Manager Robert Eads says this move serves as a safety precaution but it also lends itself to the public’s benefit.

”You can come you can pay your water, your taxes, 24 hours a day at your leisure, you don’t have to have City Hall open to go ahead and make that payment. So we see it as another benefit, just an added service that we can provide to our community, but especially now with pandemic, especially when we are all thinking about our health.”

The depository is located right outside City Hall doors.

Eads also reminds the public that payments can be made online, as well.

