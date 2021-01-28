Advertisement

Nissan recalls 354K Pathfinder SUVs for brake light problem

This Feb. 14, 2013 file photo shows the Nissan logo on the grill of a 2013 Nissan Pathfinder on...
This Feb. 14, 2013 file photo shows the Nissan logo on the grill of a 2013 Nissan Pathfinder on display at the 2013 Pittsburgh Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Nissan is recalling over 354,000 Pathfinder SUVs worldwide because the brake lights can stay on all the time. It's the second recall for the same problem. The recall covers certain Pathfinders from the 2013 through 2015 model years.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
DETROIT (AP) — Nissan is recalling over 354,000 Pathfinder SUVs worldwide because the brake lights can stay on all the time.

It’s the second recall for the same problem.

The recall covers certain Pathfinders from the 2013 through 2015 model years.

The automaker says a stop lamp relay can get stuck in the on position. The problem can limit engine power and let drivers shift out of park or start the engine without a foot on the brake pedal.

Dealers will inspect the switch and reposition it if necessary starting in March. They’ll also replace a relay.

The 2013 and 2014 models were recalled in 2016. The latest recall has a new repair and adds the 2015 model year.

For more information on recalls, visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s recall page.

