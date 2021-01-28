Advertisement

Pandemic pushes Southwest Airlines to first full-year loss since 1972

It lost $3.1 billion last year
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — The pandemic is proving more damaging to Southwest Airlines than the terror attacks of 2001 or the financial crisis and recession of 2008.

Southwest said Thursday that it lost $3.1 billion last year, its first full-year loss since 1972. And 2021 is off to a weak start, too.

Southwest says bookings for early this year have stalled in the face of high numbers of new reported cases of COVID-19.

The airline predicts revenue will fall at least 65% in January and February, compared with the same months last year. And it expects to lose between $10 million and $15 million a day during the first quarter of 2021.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bull caught running loose on Laredo street
Caught on camera: Bull on the run on Laredo road
Sheriff's Department continues search
Search for mother of abandoned baby continues
Body of a baby found in Los Botines area
Authorities searching for mother of baby who was found dead in Los Botines area
City Hall
City council sends another petition to Governor Abbott
Captain Erik Segura honored
Local hero lost to COVID-19 returns home

Latest News

The new year won't begin as a happy one as the COVID-19 crisis deepens.
NY undercounted nursing home deaths by thousands, AG says
President Joe Biden speaks during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in...
Biden opens ‘Obamacare’ window for uninsured as COVID rages
FILE - Cicely Tyson arrives at night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 15, 2019, in...
Cicely Tyson, groundbreaking actress, dead at 96
Volunteers at Sames Auto Arena treated
Volunteers working at COVID testing drive-thru receive donations
GameStop shares rose as high as $380 Wednesday morning, after sitting below $18 a few weeks ago.
Brokerages limit trading in GameStop, sparking outcry