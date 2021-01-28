Advertisement

Police reinforcing restaurant guidelines

While some bars have turned into restaurants, the police say that the rules are clear for how they can operate.
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo police are giving a strict warning to restaurants that may be bending rules in how they can operate.

Recently, the police department has received complaints about restaurants violating social distancing guidelines and acting as bars.

“The whole purpose is that the environment has to be of that at a restaurant, if you were to go to any other restaurant you’re not going to have these dance floors, you’re not going to have loud music,” said Emanuel Diaz. “You’re going to have a nice, calm, peaceful environment where you can sit down and and eat with a family. It’s the same thing, it has to have the same environment while maintaining all other laws applicable to them.”

Police went on to say that they will be actively monitoring restaurants for any more violations to the emergency order.

