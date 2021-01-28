Rio Bravo man sentenced to nearly five years for human smuggling attempt

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A Rio Bravo man will spend nearly five years in prison for attempting to smuggle over 80 people into the U.S. on numerous occasions.

Forty-Five-year-old Jose Reyes Ipina Jr. pleaded guilty to conspiring to transport aliens into the country for profit.

The incident happened on Nov. 8, 2019, when a smuggling operation was taking place at a truck yard of highway 359 near Ranch Road.

Authorities spotted Ipina in his truck during a potential smuggling event that unfolded at the I-35 checkpoint when agents searched another man’s vehicle and found 29 undocumented immigrants.

The investigation revealed that the two were in communication with each other.

Ipina will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.

