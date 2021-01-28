Advertisement

Robinhood restricts stock trading in GameStop, other companies

GameStop shares rose as high as $380 Wednesday morning, after sitting below $18 a few weeks ago.
GameStop shares rose as high as $380 Wednesday morning, after sitting below $18 a few weeks ago.(CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The online trading platform Robinhood is moving to restrict trading in GameStop and other stocks that have soared recently due to rabid buying by smaller investors.

GameStop stock has rocketed from below $20 earlier this month to more than $400 Thursday as a volunteer army of investors on social media challenged big institutions who had placed market bets that the stock would fall.

Among the restrictions announced by Robinhood on Thursday, investors would only be able to sell their positions and not open new ones in some cases, and Robinhood will try to slow the amount of trading using borrowed money.

Besides GameStop, Robinhood said trading in stocks such as AMC Entertainment, Bed Bath & Beyond, Blackberry, Nokia, Express Inc., Koss Corp. and Naked Brand Group would be affected by the new restrictions.

Some big institutions such as Citron Research and Melvin Capital had placed bets that GameStop shares would fall as the company tries to transform itself from a bricks and mortar retailer to a seller of online video games.

But smaller investors rallied to the stock. By sending the stock soaring higher, they forced the big players to cover their bets by buying the stock, increasing the stock even further.

Robinhood’s stated goal is to “democratize” investing and to bring more regular people into investing. But the company has run afoul of regulators who say the company downplays the risks of trading. Robinhood says it is making moves to better educate users of its platform about those risks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of a baby found in Los Botines area
Authorities searching for mother of baby who was found dead in Los Botines area
City Hall
City council sends another petition to Governor Abbott
Sheriff's Department continues search
Search for mother of abandoned baby continues
Captain Erik Segura honored
Local hero lost to COVID-19 returns home
Coronavirus
City confirms 39,337 positive cases of COVID-19

Latest News

Bull caught running loose on Laredo street
Caught on camera: Bull on the run on Laredo road
In his Dec. 18, 2020 file photo a runner passes the office of the California Employment...
US economy shrank 3.5% in 2020 after growing 4% last quarter
LIVE: Biden signs orders on healthcare
Alexei Navalny, center, and his wife Yulia travel on an airport bus as they arrive at the...
Navalny defiant as Russian court rejects his bid for freedom
The new year won't begin as a happy one as the COVID-19 crisis deepens.
NY nursing home virus deaths were undercounted, AG says