Advertisement

SC Senate passes Fetal Heartbeat Bill aimed at restricting most abortions

The Fetal Heartbeat Bill now goes to the South Carolina House, where it’s likely to pass.
The Fetal Heartbeat Bill now goes to the South Carolina House, where it’s likely to pass.(WIS, file image)
By WIS staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina lawmakers in the Senate have voted to pass the Fetal Heartbeat Bill after several days of debate.

The bill now goes to the House, where it’s likely to pass.

Republicans hold majorities in both chambers, and they’ve made it a priority to pass this legislation after failed attempts in the past.

With a vote of 30 to 13, senators voted to pass the Fetal Heartbeat Bill.

One Democrat voted with Republican in favor of the bill: Kent Williams, of Marion. Alternately, one Republican voted against the bill: Sandy Senn, of Charleston.

The bill would ban abortions in the state once a heartbeat is detected, which usually occurs around six to eight weeks into a woman’s pregnancy.

Senators did vote to add four exceptions to the ban: in the case of rape, incest, a fetal anomaly, or if the mother’s life is threatened by her pregnancy.

Gov. Henry McMaster has been vocal in his support of the bill, urging lawmakers to pass it.

Similar laws passed in other states have been tied up in court battles. However, proponents of South Carolina’s Fetal Heartbeat Bill say the opinion of the courts are changing, and they believe the new conservative majority in the Supreme Court will help their case.

Copyright 2021 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bull caught running loose on Laredo street
Caught on camera: Bull on the run on Laredo road
Sheriff's Department continues search
Search for mother of abandoned baby continues
Body of a baby found in Los Botines area
Authorities searching for mother of baby who was found dead in Los Botines area
City Hall
City council sends another petition to Governor Abbott
Captain Erik Segura honored
Local hero lost to COVID-19 returns home

Latest News

The new year won't begin as a happy one as the COVID-19 crisis deepens.
NY undercounted nursing home deaths by thousands, AG says
President Joe Biden speaks during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in...
Biden opens ‘Obamacare’ window for uninsured as COVID rages
FILE - Cicely Tyson arrives at night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 15, 2019, in...
Cicely Tyson, groundbreaking actress, dead at 96
Volunteers at Sames Auto Arena treated
Volunteers working at COVID testing drive-thru receive donations
GameStop shares rose as high as $380 Wednesday morning, after sitting below $18 a few weeks ago.
Brokerages limit trading in GameStop, sparking outcry