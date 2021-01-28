Advertisement

Search for mother of abandoned baby continues

Officials say the child’s birth may have been medically unsupervised and that the mother’s health may be in danger.
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The search continues Wednesday afternoon for the mother of a baby who was found dead and abandoned along the side of the road.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office says the child’s body was found in the Los Botines subdivision on Sunday afternoon.

The identity of the newborn is still being investigated, but officials say the child’s birth may have been medically unsupervised and that the mother’s health may be in danger.

Authorities share the moment they discovered the baby on the side of the road.

“It’s very sad because you know, the buzzards, the animals had already gotten to her. You know, it was hard to see what at the time, if she was a female or a male because some of her intestines were out, and you know it was very difficult, very hard to see,” said Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar.

Investigators are looking for anyone who had previously been pregnant but is no longer showing signs and is without a child.

Any information on this case should be directed to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office.

