Seven-Eleven store transforms into gamer’s paradise

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Gamers are being offered a thin slice of heaven from a 7-Eleven.

The “7-eleven Game-All-Night Experience” offers a private stay at a new luxury store in Texas before it debuts to the public.

The gamers who book for the all-night deal through Air BnB will have access to the PlayStation 5, hooked up to a large screen TV with dual sense controllers.

And of course, the gamers can eat all their favorite 7-Eleven foods and grab drinks from a Slurpee station.

This special is being offered for only two nights: February 26th and the 28th.

