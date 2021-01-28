Seven-Eleven store transforms into gamer’s paradise
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Gamers are being offered a thin slice of heaven from a 7-Eleven.
The “7-eleven Game-All-Night Experience” offers a private stay at a new luxury store in Texas before it debuts to the public.
The gamers who book for the all-night deal through Air BnB will have access to the PlayStation 5, hooked up to a large screen TV with dual sense controllers.
And of course, the gamers can eat all their favorite 7-Eleven foods and grab drinks from a Slurpee station.
This special is being offered for only two nights: February 26th and the 28th.
