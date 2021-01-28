UISD and LISD spring sports update

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Now that both school districts will be doing remote, distance learning for the next few weeks, what does that mean for our athletes and spring sports?

“This is the same group that happened to the kids that it happened to it last year, you know, last year soccer didn’t finish, track didn’t get to start, baseball and softball didn’t get to finish, tennis, all those that group and here we are back again,” said athletic director Bobby Cruz.

Spring sports was put to a halt last year due to the pandemic, but both UISD and LISD don’t want that to happen again.

In order to eliminate as much risk as possible both school districts are cracking down on COVID safety measures in hopes to finish off both basketball and swimming seasons.

For UISD athletics, they are focusing on smaller groups while training.

“In pods to workout. So, if you have a basketball team of 15 guys, we tell them to workout in groups of five so when they scrimmage and practice we want those practices, when they go live, when they go into some contact we want it for 15 minutes or less.”

For the outdoor sports, UISD says they are doing the same thing.

“Same way, we just want to have that extra layer of protection, we don’t want to relax and say, ‘oh we are outdoors, we don’t need to wear a mask’ or ‘we don’t have to do this,’ you know, we are not going to do that.”

As of right now, UISD baseball, soccer, track, golf, and tennis are allowed to continue to practice with a limited amount of athletes.

For soccer, only 22 athletes. Baseball, 24; track, 30; golf, 15; and tennis, 18.

Cruz says he thinks UISD is doing well in their district but is frustrated by what is happening outside the court and the field.

“They have been exposed by a parent, they have been exposed by a relative, they have been exposed by a brother, so here on campus we can control it. The other frustrating part is we do our best with our protocols and are strict but yet we see kids going to San Antonio to play club volleyball.”

For Laredo ISD, they tell us the safety of their students and staff is their top priority and as of right now they are continuing to monitor the communities health status as they consider extracurricular activities.

LISD will go more into detail with their plans at a meeting this Thursday.

