UISD to hold special board meeting

Members will discuss the approval of a memorandum of understanding between the school district and the City of Laredo regarding school nurses assisting with city vaccine drives
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 9:01 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The UISD Board of Trustees will meet for the second time this week for a special called meeting.

Board members will discuss the approval of a memorandum of understanding between the school district and the city of Laredo regarding school nurses assisting with city vaccination drives.

They will also discuss board adopted goals and plans.

Members will also discuss approval of CSP as the method of procurement for the reconstruction and upgrades at athletic facilities at United South High School and LBJ High School.

The meeting will take place later today at noon and will be streamed on the district’s YouTube page.

