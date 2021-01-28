Advertisement

Washington Middle School will keep its name

After careful thought and consideration, the UISD Board of Trustees decided to rescind its decision to rename Washington Middle School
By Barbara Campos
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local middle school will keep its name after a proposal was made to rename it.

What was supposed to be a meaningful gesture by the UISD School Board to honor one of its own was faced with some criticism.

Although George Washington Middle School would have honored local Vietnam Veteran Juan Roberto Ramirez, he respectfully declined the decision.

During Tuesdays UISD board meeting, the decision was made to reverse the board’s action to rename the school after the community leader.

This came at Mr. Ramirez’s request.

When the news came in last week, some former students of the school expressed what the change would have meant to them.

Former student Armando Escobedo “I just feel like it’s very personal because my older brother went, my sister went, I went, so it hits home.”

At Mr. Ramirez’s request, the board decided unanimously not to move forward with the changes.

He says that the name of the middle school has been a legacy to our city since 1993 because it shares traditions like the Washington’s Birthday Celebration and that’s why he’s honored to have been considered.

They’ve announced that the next elementary school will be named after retiring Superintendent Bobby Santos.

During another board meeting, the district had they discussed the method of procurement for renovations for athletic facilities at two of its high schools.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bull caught running loose on Laredo street
Caught on camera: Bull on the run on Laredo road
Sheriff's Department continues search
Search for mother of abandoned baby continues
Body of a baby found in Los Botines area
Authorities searching for mother of baby who was found dead in Los Botines area
City Hall
City council sends another petition to Governor Abbott
Captain Erik Segura honored
Local hero lost to COVID-19 returns home

Latest News

Volunteers at Sames Auto Arena treated
Volunteers working at COVID testing drive-thru receive donations
Restaurants violating guidelines
Police reinforcing restaurant guidelines
Washington Middle School will keep its name
File photo: City of Laredo COVID-19 vaccines
City receives 5,000 COVID-19 vaccines