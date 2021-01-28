Washington Middle School will keep its name

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local middle school will keep its name after a proposal was made to rename it.

What was supposed to be a meaningful gesture by the UISD School Board to honor one of its own was faced with some criticism.

Although George Washington Middle School would have honored local Vietnam Veteran Juan Roberto Ramirez, he respectfully declined the decision.

During Tuesdays UISD board meeting, the decision was made to reverse the board’s action to rename the school after the community leader.

This came at Mr. Ramirez’s request.

When the news came in last week, some former students of the school expressed what the change would have meant to them.

Former student Armando Escobedo “I just feel like it’s very personal because my older brother went, my sister went, I went, so it hits home.”

At Mr. Ramirez’s request, the board decided unanimously not to move forward with the changes.

He says that the name of the middle school has been a legacy to our city since 1993 because it shares traditions like the Washington’s Birthday Celebration and that’s why he’s honored to have been considered.

They’ve announced that the next elementary school will be named after retiring Superintendent Bobby Santos.

During another board meeting, the district had they discussed the method of procurement for renovations for athletic facilities at two of its high schools.

