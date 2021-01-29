Accident reported in south Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A multiple vehicle accident is reported on Friday evening at the intersection of Cuatro Vientos and Aguanieve.

When Laredo Fire Department crews arrived to the scene, they found a 23-year-old male lying in the road.

The man was treated and transported to LMC in stable condition.

According to him, he had lost control of his motorcycle.

Please expect delays and find alternate routes.

