Advertisement

Accident reported in south Laredo

A multiple vehicle accident is reported on Friday evening at the intersection of Cuatro Vientos and Aguanieve.
Associated Press
Associated Press(KGNS)
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A multiple vehicle accident is reported on Friday evening at the intersection of Cuatro Vientos and Aguanieve.

When Laredo Fire Department crews arrived to the scene, they found a 23-year-old male lying in the road.

The man was treated and transported to LMC in stable condition.

According to him, he had lost control of his motorcycle.

Please expect delays and find alternate routes.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bull caught running loose on Laredo street
Caught on camera: Bull on the run on Laredo road
File photo: Resident gets COVID-19 vaccine
City launches appointment system for COVID-19 vaccinations
File photo: City of Laredo COVID-19 vaccine drive
City to open additional COVID vaccine appointments Friday
Sheriff's Department continues search
Search for mother of abandoned baby continues
Captain Erik Segura honored
Local hero lost to COVID-19 returns home

Latest News

Funeral expenses
City officials looking into assisting with funeral expenses
COVID vaccination appointment slots
COVID vaccine appointments run out in 36 minutes
What to expect this tax season
What changes should you expect this tax season?
What to expect this tax season
What changes you should expect this tax season